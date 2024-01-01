DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 2,078 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.