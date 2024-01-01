DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 2,078 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47.
Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
