Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,235,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after buying an additional 94,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $396.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average is $107.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

