Derbend Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Derbend Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $260.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.39. The stock has a market cap of $477.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.70 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.