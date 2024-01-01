Derbend Asset Management Has $971,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Derbend Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $149.16 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.