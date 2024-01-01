ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Financial Analysis

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $26.68 million 4.42 $2.72 million $0.56 22.43 Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 3.53 $37.52 million $14.57 13.34

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp. Hingham Institution for Savings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 9.18% 2.83% 0.40% Hingham Institution for Savings 17.74% 5.67% 0.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.2% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ECB Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ECB Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats ECB Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. ECB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington, D.C. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

