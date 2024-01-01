Edison International Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

