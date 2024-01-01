Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after acquiring an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $61.72 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

