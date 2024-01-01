Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $160.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.25. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

