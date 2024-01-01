Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,283,000 after buying an additional 122,778 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $193.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $194.13.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.20.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

