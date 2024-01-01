Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 383.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 41,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $99.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.