Financial Review: ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) versus G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) and ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and ABVC BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics $51.30 million 3.08 -$147.56 million ($1.47) -2.07 ABVC BioPharma $970,000.00 9.26 -$16.42 million ($3.60) -0.32

ABVC BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G1 Therapeutics. G1 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABVC BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and ABVC BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics -90.82% -132.03% -44.85% ABVC BioPharma -1,611.23% -348.52% -102.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for G1 Therapeutics and ABVC BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67 ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 286.89%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats ABVC BioPharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing trilaciclib, a (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor can protect bone marrow and reduce hematologic adverse events (AEs), as well as improve emerging treatments through myeloprotection which improve patients' overall anti-tumor immune responses combination with the antibody-drug conjugate; and treatment of neoadjuvant breast cancer. In addition, the company develops lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for multiple oncology indications; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, and HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license agreement with EQRx, Inc. and Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat any indication in humans, as well as Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib for any indication in humans through parenteral delivery, and ARC Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

