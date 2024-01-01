Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $491.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

