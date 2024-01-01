Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$47.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTT shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Finning International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$38.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.89. The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$31.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 4.0093946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

