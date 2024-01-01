Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 248 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,206 shares of company stock worth $17,335,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $139.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.