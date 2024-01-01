FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 131 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $346.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

