Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 44.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 237,763 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

