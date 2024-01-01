FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Up 1.1 %

FreightCar America stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $48.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.94. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FreightCar America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

