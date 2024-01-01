GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $77.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

