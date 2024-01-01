Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $121.72 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $125.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

