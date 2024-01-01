Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $260.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.39. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.70 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

