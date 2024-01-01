Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 109,811 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $357,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 35,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOG opened at $140.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

