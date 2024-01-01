Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in United Rentals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $281,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $573.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $585.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

