Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 15,345 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,701 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.1 %

HPE opened at $16.98 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

