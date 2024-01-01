Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,842 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,092 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 450,182 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust increased its stake in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 28,859 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.68.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $151.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.94. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

