Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $29,234,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCL opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

