Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.54 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KEY opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.