Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

