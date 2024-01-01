Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $448,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 238.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,307,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921,234 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.6 %

IR opened at $77.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

