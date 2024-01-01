Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.45 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of UDR worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in UDR by 44.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at $1,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.