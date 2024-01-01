Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.19 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

