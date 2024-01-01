Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 270,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

