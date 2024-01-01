Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,969 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 11.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

SPLK stock opened at $152.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.74, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $152.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

