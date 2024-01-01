Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,821 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $868,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

