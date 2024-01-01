Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $74.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

