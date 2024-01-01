Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

HRL stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

