Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of FMC worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. FMC’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

