Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,808 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Masco worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Masco by 180.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.