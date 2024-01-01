Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,031 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

PEAK opened at $19.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

