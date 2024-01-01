Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,000.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6,264.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,192.96. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,519.05 and a 1-year high of $7,075.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $118.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

