Harvey Investment Co. LLC Acquires 4,056 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $99.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.