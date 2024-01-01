HC Wainwright Comments on LM Funding America, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LM Funding America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 338.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.16%.

LMFA stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. LM Funding America has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.32% of LM Funding America worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

