Head-To-Head Analysis: Akumin (AKUMQ) versus The Competition

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) is one of 47 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Akumin to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Akumin and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin Competitors 280 1111 1994 32 2.52

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Akumin’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million -$156.76 million -0.12 Akumin Competitors $1.02 billion -$111.52 million -122.90

This table compares Akumin and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Akumin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Akumin Competitors -2,488.16% -384.19% -38.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Akumin has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akumin peers beat Akumin on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

