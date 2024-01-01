Helen of Troy (HELE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 8th. Analysts expect Helen of Troy to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2024 guidance at $8.50-$9.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $8.50-9.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $120.81 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HELE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 79.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,232,000.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.