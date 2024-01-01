Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,206 shares of company stock worth $17,335,013 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $140.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average of $132.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

