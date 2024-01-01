Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 225,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 72,325 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.3% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 116,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 557,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 41,419 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.1 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

