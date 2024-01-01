Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,221 shares of company stock worth $1,047,290 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HRL opened at $32.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 75.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

