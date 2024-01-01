Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $33,722.40 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $140.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

