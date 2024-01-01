Intergy Private Wealth LLC Buys 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,206 shares of company stock worth $17,335,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOG opened at $140.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

