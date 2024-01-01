International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.92. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

