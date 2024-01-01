Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $260.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.70 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

